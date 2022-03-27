UPDATE: The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was canceled as of 9:12 p.m., Sunday, March 27.

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for Thomas P. Zlomek, 62, of Ravena. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Zlomek has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Zlomek was last seen on Oakbrook Manor on Sunday, March 27, at about 11:30 a.m. He was driving a 2011 white Mazda CX7 with license plates reading FBW-8641.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, and sneakers. Zlomek is described as being six feet tall, weighing two hundred pounds. He is white, has blue eyes, and has gray hair.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. If you see Zlomek or the car she was seen last driving, please contact police at (518) 765-2351 or 911.