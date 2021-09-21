Missing person in Mooers found dead

MOOERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kevin L. Lavalley, 39, of Mooers first went missing on August 28 and was last seen at his residence.

Over a month later on September 20, at around 12 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a dead body on Big Hill Road in Mooers. The dead body was tentatively identified as Kevin L. Lavalley.

There was no sign of foul play at the scene.

His body was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy will be performed at a later date.

