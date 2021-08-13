Missing person found dead after motorcycle crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person report on Patten Mills Rd in the Town of Fort Ann. Deputies were advised that Keith A. Hill, 40, had left from Patten Mills Road operating his motorcycle by himself.

Friends and family became concerned when they did not hear from Hill and Deputies began to retrace what would have been his direction of travel.

At around 9:21 p.m., Hill was located dead at a crash site, well off the roadway on Patten Mills Road down an embankment. Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating the crash to try and determine the cause of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

