MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) – A lost cat in New York found her way home after several days and rang her owner’s doorbell. Their heartwarming reunion was recorded on video.

Eight-year-old Lily enjoys spending time outdoors and exploring. The cat “owned the block” in her old neighborhood, owner Stefanie Whitley said, but always made sure to come home. Then her family moved to a new neighborhood in Mastic Beach on Long Island.

“I was really nervous about bringing her to a new area, how she would react,” Whitley said. She was right to be worried. About two weeks after moving in, Lily went missing.

“Normally, she comes home, but this time felt different,” Whitley said. “I didn’t think that Lily was coming home.”

About four days after Lily disappeared, Whitley and her family were sitting at home when the doorbell rang. Whitley said that her family was startled, wondering who was at their door so late at night.

To their surprise, Lily’s face popped up on their TV screen and Alexa device. The cat is captured in the Ring video footage pawing at the doorbell, seemingly begging to be let inside. “Oh my God!” Whitley yells when she goes outside to reunite with Lily.

“We all gasped. We were laughing. We were emotional. We were crying,” Whitley said. “It was a great moment!”

Whitley believes Lily “clearly” knew what she was doing when she activated the doorbell. “I don’t know how she found us, but she definitely knows what the Ring camera is,” Whitley said. “Every time the notification goes off, she’ll look toward the door. She knows what she’s doing.”