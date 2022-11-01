SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park. Saratoga Springs law enforcement was contacted by the Colonie Police Department shortly after midnight on October 31 and the body was discovered at around 2:01 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted and investigations determined that the man was alone and there does not appear to be any foul play at this time. The name of the individual is being withheld out of respect for the family. Police say there is no threat to the public.