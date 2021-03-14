Missing kangaroo found in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WETM) — At 12:20 p.m. on Mar. 14, a missing female kangaroo was captured and reacquainted with her owner in Jerusalem, New York. The young kangaroo was reported missing Saturday at approximately noon near Coates Road and Williams Hill Road.

Its handler, Laura Miller, was visiting family with the animal when it got away.

The owner is Stokoe Farms of Scottsville, N.Y. who were on the scene when captured.

Volunteers had the kangaroo surrounded in an abandoned brush covered vineyard several hundred feet of County House Woods Road in the Town of Jerusalem.

Although scared, cold, and hungry, the kangaroo appeared uninjured.

Image Courtesy of Jessica Lee on Facebook

A Yates County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to secure the animal with use of a blanket.

“The Sheriff’s Office thanks the approximately 40 – 50 volunteers assisting in the lost area vicinity, the forming a circle during capture, as well as all the calls received,” said Sheriff Ron Spike.