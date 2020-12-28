Missing dog found by State Police, now asking for public help finding her home

PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are looking for the home of a dog found in James Baird State Park. The dog is a female brindle mix.
The pup is being cared for at the Dutchess County ASPCA. Anyone who may know where this dog lives is asked to call New York State Police Troop K at (845) 677-7300.
LATEST STORIES
- NYS still working with Bills on plan to put fans in stands
- DEC issues guidance on First Day Hike events
- Was 2020 the worst year ever? Here are a few that could be worse
- Attorney General Letitia James warns of COVID vaccine-related scams
- Gov. Cuomo to sign executive orders on vaccination fraud, eviction moratorium, state pay raises