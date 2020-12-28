Missing dog found by State Police, now asking for public help finding her home

This female Brindle mix was found in Dog Found in James Baird State Park by State Police. They are looking to locate her home.

PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are looking for the home of a dog found in James Baird State Park. The dog is a female brindle mix.

The pup is being cared for at the Dutchess County ASPCA. Anyone who may know where this dog lives is asked to call New York State Police Troop K at (845) 677-7300.