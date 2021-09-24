Missing child alert issued for teen from Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State missing child alert has been issued for Briana Carlton, 15, from Hudson Falls. Police say Briana was last seen on Martindale Avenue in Hudson Falls on September 23 around 10 p.m.

Briana is 5’7”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a large white hooded sweatshirt. She may have traveled to the Latham or Albany area.

Police say Briana is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.

If you have any information about Briana’s whereabouts, please contact the Hudson Falls Police Department at (518) 747-4011.