Missing child alert issued for teen from Hudson Falls

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Briana Carlton

Briana Carlton

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State missing child alert has been issued for Briana Carlton, 15, from Hudson Falls. Police say Briana was last seen on Martindale Avenue in Hudson Falls on September 23 around 10 p.m.

Briana is 5’7”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a large white hooded sweatshirt. She may have traveled to the Latham or Albany area.

Police say Briana is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.

If you have any information about Briana’s whereabouts, please contact the Hudson Falls Police Department at (518) 747-4011.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19