Missing Catskill woman found in Maryland

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Alicia Kenyon, reported missing in mid-March, has been found, according to the New York State Police.

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Police said a Catskill woman has been found safe after missing for three months. They said Alicia Kenyon, 29, was found living in Maryland.

Kenyon was reported missing in early spring. She had last been seen at a Walmart in Catskill on March 19 wearing a blue jacket and dark camouflage pants and again at a Stewarts in the Village of Saugerties on March 20.

Security footage of Kenyon from the Stewart’s in Saugerties (NYSP)

At that time State Police said she could be in the City of Kingston Area.

The New York State Police said they were helped by the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland.

