Missing autistic teen last seen in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:
Jackson Thompson

Jackson Thompson

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sherrif’s Craig D. Apple reported a missing autistic teen in Albany who was last seen at the Airport in Colonie this morning on August 6.

His name is Jackson Thompson and he is from Tribes Hill in Montgomery County. Thompson height is 5’10 and he weighs 132lbs. He has brown hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a grey Giants shirt, blue shorts, and black sneakers.

Thompson could reportedly be suicidal. He is autistic but he can communicate and he left the airport in an unknown direction. If you see him call the police.

