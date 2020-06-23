Missing Albany teen, last seen in February

Benjamin Cunningham

Benjamin Cunningham was last seen in Albany on February 29.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help locating 15-year-old Benjamin Cunningham. He was last seen on February 29 in Albany. He may be in the Hudson Falls or Albany area.

Anyone with information should call or text the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Albany Police Department at 518-438-4000.

