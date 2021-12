Gemenis Martinez, 13, from Milton has been missing since Saturday, December 4.

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Gemenis Martinez. The 13-year-old has been missing since Saturday, December 4.

The Sheriff’s Office said Martinez was last seen wearing a sweater and black pants. They also said she may be in the local area.

People with any knowledge about Martinez’s whereabouts can call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.