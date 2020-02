SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wind, temperature and precipitation are words you tend to hear when watching the news, right? Well, now you get to learn the science behind it all at the Museum of Innovation and Science in Schenectady!

The museum recently debuted the “Weather To Climate” exhibit, which is open until the first week of May. Through interactive games and puzzles, it’s teaching those of all ages the impact of climate.

NEWS10’s Ben Ryan got an inside look in the video above.