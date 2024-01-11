SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — miSci has been educating the community since the late 60s, but now they are looking for a new home before they lose everything.

“And in here we have our archives,” stated museum president Gina Gould. You could hear the nostalgia playing as the NEWS10 crew toured the basement. “This covers about 120 years of electrical innovation,” said Gould.

There was paperwork dating back to 1900. “Down there, you can see all the card catalogs,” gestured Gould. NEWS10 reporter James De La Fuente and Photojournalist Chris Boehlke even found some NEWS10 history. “We are the gateway to Workforce development. That’s what we do,” said Gould.

As the tour continued, miSci president Gina Gould explained the science-related problem the museum was facing and how it threatened the museum’s survival. “We have hydrostatic pressure in our basement, which means there’s just kind of a lake of water underneath our basement floor pushing up and cracking our foundation,” said Gould.

But that is not the worst part. “It’s causing a humidity problem where we keep our Collections and our archives,” said Gould. “The humidity was at 85%, so we went and bought a bunch of industrial dehumidifiers to mitigate that and have been monitoring everything every day.”

She says the museum receives no state or local funding and must move to a more secure location sooner than later. “We think the building has maybe two and a half years but here’s the thing. New York State has the most stringent museum laws in the country. So, in order for us to say ‘close down’, it’s going to take over two years to do that,” said Gould.

She says she is unsure if and when they can relocate. “It’s not easy. Our archives are so heavy. They’re a library, so the floor itself needs to accommodate 400 pounds per square foot.”

Not to mention the cost. Gould says it will cost tens of millions of dollars. Money, she says miSci just doesn’t have.