SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As WGY marks 100 years of broadcasting history, miSci in Schenectady is celebrating its centennial by reflecting on its most memorable moments in history. The ‘WGY: Radio’s Laboratory Celebrates Its Centennial‘ exhibit showcases more than fifty rare and historical photographs, ranging in date from the early 1920s to 1980.

WGY: Radio’s Laboratory Celebrates Its Centennial documents the history of WGY through photographs. With more 4,000 photographs in their archive, miSci Vice President of Collections and Exhibitions Chris Hunter says narrowing them down to about 50 was challenging.

“That was really challenging and was kind of a case of you know what kid do you like the best,” said Hunter.

WGY is the tenth oldest commercial radio station in the United States, and one of the first in New York. It was the first affiliate of the NBC national network and regularly featured top national entertainers.

WGY was also one of the stations that helped to unite the country during World War II by providing important news to the entire nation. From Franklin Roosevelt’s fireside chats to blood drive announcements, radio served as a pipeline to the outside world.

Photographs on display include an October 1926 image of Harry Houdini appearing on WGY to promote a performance in Albany, one of his last before his death a few weeks later on Halloween; and a 1929 image of Amelia Earhart, who visited the WGY studio to give a talk and read letters to Admiral Richard Byrd’s Antarctic Expedition.

In this slideshow below, view some of the iconic snapshots from WGY history:

“Because of WGY’s importance to the entire national broadcasting industry we felt we needed to do an exhibit highlighting our collection of WGY materials and kind of celebrating that history,” said Hunter.