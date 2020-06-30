Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season due to pandemic, includes ValleyCats

1  of  2
by: Phil Pinarski

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

The MiLB made the announcement Tuesday after Major League Baseball informed them that they would not be providing affiliated players this year. MiLB decided to cancel the season as a result.

The ValleyCats’ season was set to begin on June 18. Tickets purchased for the 2020 season will be honored during the 2021 season with those ticket holders receiving priority access to choose games and seats before tickets officially go on sale for next year.

Season ticket and mini-plan holders will have their tickets credited for 2021 as well with a bonus credit added to their accounts. Fans are encouraged to contact the team’s box office, (518) 629-2287 x-112, with any questions or to discuss their ticket plans.

The Professional Baseball Agreement, which governs the relationship between Major and Minor League Baseball expires in September of 2020. While negotiations are ongoing, the ValleyCats expect to maintain a Major League affiliation for the 2021 season and beyond.

