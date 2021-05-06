Minor injuries after Northway truck fire

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 30-year-old man received minor injuries during a collision which led to a truck fire that closed all of the Northway’s northbound lanes for several hours on Wednesday. Police say WM Carlozzi, of Chestertown, struck a box truck which had become disabled in the center lane.

Both the box truck, along with the GM Pickup truck and trailer Carlozzi was driving, caught fire. Police and fire crews responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. and took a number of hours to clear the scene.

Carlozzi was treated for a hand injury at the scene. Police say the box truck driver, who had been attempting to remove the disabled vehicle from the roadway, was able to exit the truck before the crash and was uninjured.

