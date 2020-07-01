Miniseries on Bolton Landing restaurateurs kicks off vastly different restaurant season

Breaking News
BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last year, the Foy family let a Food Network film crew document their summer restaurant season for the miniseries “Summer Rush.” The series released in June, at the same time as the family’s three restaurants have kept adapting to a vastly different tourist season.

The Chateau on the Lake, Diamond Point Grille and Cate’s Italian Garden were all part of the four-episode series, with film crews on-site through the entire season.

Although it was the first time the family has been on TV, one staff member has previous experience. The Chateau’s pastry chef, Andrea Maranville, was previously a finalist on The Great American Baking Show.

