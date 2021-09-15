Minimum wage update for federal contract workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTEN) – On Wednesday, the Department of Labor announced the increase of the minimum wage rate from $10.95 to $11.25 per hour, for federal contract workers, beginning January 1, 2022.

The Executive Order (FR 2021-19995) “Establishing a Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors,” is generally paid to workers performing work on or in connection with covered federal contracts, establishing a minimum wage rate for certain federal contractors that is adjusted annually based on inflation.

Additionally, effective Jan. 1, 2022, tipped employees in connection with covered contracts generally must be paid a minimum cash wage of $7.90 per hour. 

Federal covered contracts entered into on or after January 30, 2022, or that are renewed or extended will be generally subject to a higher $15.00 minimum wage rate established by Executive Order 14026 of April 27, 2021, Increasing the Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors.

Further information related to the Executive Orders and/or these wage rates may be directed to the Government Contracts Division at (202) 693-0064.

