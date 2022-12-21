NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see the minimum wage increase from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aids will increase to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.

“With inflation and a national labor shortage impacting our state’s economy, my team is doing everything possible to put money in New Yorkers’ pockets and address the rising cost of living,” Governor Hochul said. “Fair, competitive wages are essential for helping families thrive and attracting top talent to our state, and our administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to move New York’s economy forward.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “By raising the minimum wage, we are helping to lift up our neighbors across New York State. Advancing the multi-year increases has helped businesses adjust to the steady changes while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families.”

Minimum wage in New York is calculated based on where an individual works and their industry. An estimated 200,000 New Yorkers in upstate counties will benefit from this wage increase, 44% of which are full time workers and of those, nearly 25% are supporting children below age 18.