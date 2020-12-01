Minimum wage across New York State set to increase on Dec. 31

(WSYR-TV) — New York State’s minimum wage is set to increase again this month on Dec. 31. The minimum wage across most of the state will increase from $11.80 to $12.50.

Long Island and Westchester will go from $13 to $14.

This is all part of a law passed back in 2016. The rate will go up every year throughout the state until all of New York reaches $15 an hour.

