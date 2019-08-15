Miniature horses can fly as emotional support animals: Department of Transportation

(KRON) – If you see a miniature horse on your next flight, do not become alarmed.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that miniature horses are now able to fly as service animals in all cabins of commercial airplanes.

It’s part of a new set of guidelines the agency released detailing enforcement priorities for service animals and what types of animals should always be allowed to travel with owners.

“After reviewing the comments on this issue, we believe that it would be in the public interest and within our discretionary authority to prioritize ensuring that the most commonly recognized service animals (i.e., dogs, cats, and miniature horses) are accepted for transport,” the department’s Aug. 8 update stated.

“We stated that while we will focus on ensuring the transport of dogs, cats and miniature horses, we may take enforcement action against carriers for failing to transport other service animals on a case-by-case basis,” it continued.

Domestic airlines were given 30 days to review the mandate and revise company rules to better accommodate for service dogs, cats, and mini horses.

The Department says airlines are still allowed to reject animals if they are deemed too “large, dirty, or dangerous.”

According to the American Miniature Horse Association, mini horses often stand between two and three-feet tall and weigh between 150 and 250 pounds.