Milton woman arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

SARATOGA (NEWS10) – A Milton woman has been arrested for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested 27-year-old Stephanie Pease. Pease is accused of leaving her 2-year-old and 8-month-old children unattended in an unlocked running and un-air conditioned vehicle for more than 30 minutes. The temperature on the date of the incident was approximately 83 degrees with a heat advisory in effect.

Pease was released with an appearance ticket to reappear in the Town of Malta on September 4th.