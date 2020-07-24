Milton woman accused of drugged driving and leaving the scene of a crash

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested Candace Myers, 44, of Milton on Wednesday after they say she drove under the influence of drugs and left the scene of a crash. Troopers say they responded to a call about a car into a tree on Lewis Road. Witnesses say they saw the driver get out of the vehicle and take off from the scene.

Troopers were able to identify the driver and make contact, advising her to return to the scene. When she returned police say she failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the State Police barracks in Saratoga and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Charges:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation-Alcohol (felony)

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs (misdemeanor)

Myers was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Milton Town Court on September 15.

