Milton Man arrested on multiple charges, released on own recognizance

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Milton man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning and has since been released on his own recognizance, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a domestic incident call at about 2:34 a.m. at 331 Rowland Street. Justin Peters, 29, of Milton was arrested after allegedly applying pressure to the neck/throat area of another person resulting in the individual suffering a physical impairment, police said.

Peters was also accused of violating an order of protection that was issued for that person’s safety and preventing her from calling 911 by snatching the cell phone from her hand.

There was a child present who was a witness to the attack, police said.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court Sunday morning and released on his own recognizance, meaning he signed a written promise to no engage in illegal activity and he will show up for future court appearances.