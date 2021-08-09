Milton man arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors

Sean Cherven, accused of having sexual contact with minors.

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Saturday arrested Sean Cherven, 40, of Milton, N.Y. following an investigation into alleged sexual contact with minors.

Police say between August 3-4, 2021, Cherven allegedly had sexual contact with an 11-year-old victim and a 13-year-old victim.

Cherven has been charged with the following:

(4) Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (D Felony)

(2) Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree (A Misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor)- 2 Counts

Cherven was arraigned in the Clifton Park Court and released without bail to pre-trial services. He is scheduled to answer to the respective charges further in Milton Town Court at a later date, according to police.