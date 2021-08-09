MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Saturday arrested Sean Cherven, 40, of Milton, N.Y. following an investigation into alleged sexual contact with minors.
Police say between August 3-4, 2021, Cherven allegedly had sexual contact with an 11-year-old victim and a 13-year-old victim.
Cherven has been charged with the following:
- (4) Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (D Felony)
- (2) Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree (A Misdemeanor)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor)- 2 Counts
Cherven was arraigned in the Clifton Park Court and released without bail to pre-trial services. He is scheduled to answer to the respective charges further in Milton Town Court at a later date, according to police.
- 4 local recipients awarded portion of $425K in grants as part of Blue Fund
- A brief history of impeached governors throughout U.S. history
- Milton man arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors
- Rochester pediatricians explain concern for rising COVID-19 cases in kids
- New Albany COVID update shows hospitalizations on the rise