Millions of DoorDash customers affected in data breach

(CNN)– A data breach hits food delivery company DoorDash, affecting nearly 5 million people.

The company releasing a statement, saying they “became aware of unusual activity involving a third-party service provider earlier this month.” After an investigation, they found that an “unauthorized third party accessed some DoorDash user data on May 4, 2019.”

The data compromised includes passwords, delivery addresses, names, and phone numbers. Driver’s license numbers for 100,000 delivery drivers, known as “Dashers,” were also accessed. The last four digits of payment cards and bank account numbers were accessed in some cases. However, DoorDash says full credit card information was not compromised.

In the wake of this data breach, DoorDash says they are taking additional steps to protect data including the addition of protective security layers and bringing in outside experts to search for any possible threats.

If you have been affected by this data breach, the company will reach out to you directly. For more information, visit their full statement and their “Security Notice FAQ” here.