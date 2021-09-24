Millions of Boppy newborn loungers recalled after 8 infants die

News

by: WGN Web Desk, , Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

The Boppy Company recalled over 3 million newborn loungers. (Credit: CPSC)

CHICAGO (WGN) – A recall of 3.3 million of the company’s Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers, after eight infant deaths were reported.

The company recalled Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers, after eight infant deaths.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPS) said the infant deaths happened between December 2015 and June 2020.

Infants are at risk of suffocating if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs their breathing, which also possesses a risk if the child rolls off the lounger onto a surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that makes it difficult to breathe.

CPSC said the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Blankets, pillows, and padded crib bumpers should not be added to a baby’s sleep environment, and babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep.

The loungers were sold at stores including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. They sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact the Boppy Company for a refund at 800-416-1355 or go online at boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information. 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19