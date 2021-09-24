Millions of Boppy newborn loungers recalled after 8 infants die

CHICAGO (WGN) – A recall of 3.3 million of the company’s Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers, after eight infant deaths were reported.

The company recalled Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers, after eight infant deaths.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPS) said the infant deaths happened between December 2015 and June 2020.

Infants are at risk of suffocating if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs their breathing, which also possesses a risk if the child rolls off the lounger onto a surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that makes it difficult to breathe.

CPSC said the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Blankets, pillows, and padded crib bumpers should not be added to a baby’s sleep environment, and babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep.

The loungers were sold at stores including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. They sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44.