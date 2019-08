PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — Demolition is set to begin on the Mill Street Dam located in Pittsfield on Monday.

The demolition of the dam will happen in conjunction with the revitalization of the Housatonic River.

Officials say the project will cost $2.8 million dollars. The goal of demolishing the dam is to eliminate a public safety hazard.

According to officials, the project is expected to take at least one week to complete.