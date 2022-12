NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial reports show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.

Both milk and diesel spilled from the truck onto the roadway. State Route 22 is currently closed until further notice to clear up the damage from the accident.

