Milk tanker truck accident backs up Thruway traffic Thursday morning

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The driver of a milk tanker was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after an accident near exit 24 on the Thruway Thursday morning.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. All three lanes of traffic were closed for some time and traffic was blocked for 1.5 miles. As of 10:45 a.m. one lane remails closed as crews work to remove the tanker.

Police cleared the scene by noon Thursday. Traffic is flowing normally in the area.

According to 511NY, the accident caused the tank to catch on fire. The cause of the accident is unknown and there were no other injuries reported.

Police is currently investigating. This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article as new information is learned.