Milk production is back as the state reopens

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y.(NEWS10)— In March as the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants and schools milk producers were left without a market to sell their goods. Some farmers were forced to dump milk.

With the state opening up milk production is on the uptake. Fred Deichman, a local sales representative for Garelick Farms in Rensselaer said Wednesday the milk business has been going very well.

One of 648 crates of milk given out at the Saratoga County fair grounds on Wednesday, August 26.

Deichman said it was rough back in March but business has been picking up and they are doing ok now. The best news is farmers are not having to dump their milk anymore.

