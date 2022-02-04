MilitaryX hosts virtual Albany veteran career fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, February 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., MilitaryX will host the Albany virtual career fair for members of the military, veterans, and their spouses. Officials say the free event will allow veterans the opportunity to meet and interview with 25+ employers including Nike, Enterprise Products Partners, Tech Data, and many more.

To register for this free event, veterans can visit the militaryX webpage. Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it.

Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours. According to organizers, over 407,536 people are unemployed in New York due to COVID-19. They say this is an opportunity for veterans to be interviewed virtually, on the spot.

