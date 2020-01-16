Military comfort room at Albany International to receive large donation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A room made with traveling military families in mind will receive a large donation.

The John J. McKenna, IV Military Courtesy Room at Albany International Airport will receive a large donation from The Eastern Contractors Association on Thursday, January 16. The room is named in honor of Captain John J. McKenna, IV of Clifton Park who was killed in the line of duty back in 2006. His father, John J. McKenna, III will be accepting the donation at 11 a.m.

The room is stocked with snacks, video games, and recliners so that service members and their families can experience the comforts of home during their travels.