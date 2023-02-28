ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the National Weather Service in Albany, this is one of the top 10 warmest winters in the capital region. Even though some enjoyed the mild season, winter enthusiasts were frustrated.

Winter events across the capital district have been canceled due to the mild weather. From ice fishing…to some weekends of the ice castles in Lake George.

In Watervliet, Mayor Charles Patricelli said he didn’t want to cancel their fire and ice fest but felt he had no choice.

“You know, we were expecting some snow and rain… But, when we saw that it produced so much ice,” he said. “ We couldn’t even have anybody walking around the pavilion at Hudson Shores Park. It was a skating rink.”

Weston Miller says that he usually tries to ski between 30 to 45 days each season. But this year, he was disappointed that he has only been able to go about 15 times.

“Unfortunately, the last few winters have been pretty mild,” Miller said. “So you know, it’s nice to see some snow down as of late, but overall the season has been less than ideal.”

At Catamount Mountain Resort, they have been trying their best to make snow since skiing and snowboarding are essential for their business.

Ian Tomasch, the Marketing Manager, says ski resorts have learned to weather the warmth.

“That’s why most resorts have been heavily investing in snow-making infrastructure – us included,” he said. “We replaced about 80% of that over this past season. And we are going to continue investing in it.”

Tomasch also says the resort has been trying to offer more events and other options requiring less snow, like their snow tubing park.

“But we’re still really focused on skiing and snowboarding; that’s our main…our core business,” he said. “So we are going to continue to focus on that and improve on that.”

With spring right around the corner, Weston Miller hopes for the best and wants to enjoy as many days as possible on the slopes.

“Hoping that this recent snow is kind of what we have been missing for the last few months,” he said.