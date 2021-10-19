Mike Stammel: Candidate for Rensselaer mayor discusses the issues with NEWS10

RENSSELAER, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Rensselaer will decide whether to re-elect Mike Stammel or choose democrat Richard Mooney to lead the city. Stammel is trying to win his first full term as mayor.

The republican sits down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city and why voters should choose him.

Stammel defeated Mooney in a 2019 special election to finish the term of former mayor Dan Dwyer. Dwyer died in office and Mooney was appointed mayor until the special election.