ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The votes are still being counted. This years redistricting and mid-term elections have certainly shaken up New York districts. Are some of these districts now shifting parties?

Taking a look at congressional seats, for the 18th district, Pat Ryan narrowly defeated Republican opponent Colin Schmitt, 51% to 49%. This is Ryan’s second congressional win in the past three months. He won the special election in August against Republican Mark Molinaro for the 19th District, which was vacated by Antonio Delgado when he became Lieutenant Governor. Molinaro made a comeback, celebrating victory early this Wednesday morning in the newly redrawn 19th district. Molinaro defeated Democratic candidate, Josh Riley 51 to 49.

And another close race for district 17. Former assembly member, now Republican Congressman, Mike Lawler defeated Democratic incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney 51 to 49%.

And in the State Senate the Democrats still have the supermajority and still carry veto powers, but that’s up for grabs right now with outstanding races that could go either way. Republicans also gained more seats; Steven Rhoades of Long Island declared victory over long time Democratic Senator Jonathan Brooks. Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick and Jack Martins also gained GOP seats in the Senate.

In the Assembly the Democrats still hold the supermajority but Republicans did make some headway. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said expectations were high for New York Republicans, even though some races didn’t go as planned he said, “I’m proud of the gains Assembly Republicans made and that we’ll welcome at least 13 new members to our Conference in January. We flipped several seats and will have Republicans representing districts Democrats have held for decades.”