Middleburgh scarecrow tradition draws visitors to Schoharie County

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the third year, business owners and residents in Middleburgh are hosting their annual scarecrow contest. This year expanding to Schoharie and the surrounding areas.

The annual tradition was started by the Middleburgh Rotary Club as a way to attract visitors to the area.

The first year they started they had 30 scarecrows and this year they have more than 60. Many of them can be seen lining Main Street.

“They really really, every single year, go all out and every year we say oh they can’t get any better than this and every year they outdo themselves,” said Middleburgh Mayor Trish Bergan.

To see some of the creative creations, check out this scarecrow slideshow:

The scarecrows will be on display until November 1.

LATEST STORIES