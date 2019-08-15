Microsoft warns of Windows 10 security vulnerabilities, offers fix

(CNN)– The world’s most popular desktop operating system is facing two “critical” security vulnerabilities, but there’s a fix.

Microsoft is now urging Windows 10 users to update their operating systems due to vulnerabilities that could let in viruses, worms, and malware.

If you update your system manually, you will need to search “windows update” on your computer, leading you to the update tool. If you have automatic updates, you should already be protected.

This affects Remote Desktop Services. For more information, visit the company’s blog post here.