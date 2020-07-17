Microsoft offering free virtual summer camps for kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Microsoft is offering free virtual summer camps for kids up to age 18 beginning Thursday, July 23. The classes range from coding to tours of The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

There is a wide range of summer camp times, that would allow for registration in multiple classes each day. Some camps require registrants to open a free account through code.org.

Upcoming courses:

Audible on Ordinary Arcade: Code your own Football Game with MakeCode Arcade workshop, ages 8+, July 23, 10-11 a.m.

UK Virtual Summer Camps – Urban world: show and tell, July 23, 8:30-9 a.m.

Learn to design and code apps, ages 13+, July 23, 4-6 p.m.

The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s “Hall of Fossils” Tour, July 24, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Make your own story with PowerPoint and Word: Get creative, ages 6+, July 24, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Learn to design and code apps, ages 13+, July 24, 10-11 a.m.

Beginners fun with computers and coding, ages 6+, July 24, 2-3:30 p.m.

The entire listing of courses is available on the Microsoft website.