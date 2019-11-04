Microsoft Japan 4-day work week challenge finds productivity increased by 40%

(NEWS10) — What if Monday’s were no longer considered part of the work week?

Microsoft Japan participated in a month long challenge where employees would work 4 days out of the week, according to a report on CNBC. The results showed a 40 percent increase in productivity from their employees and an overall decrease in monthly costs.

The “Work Life Choice Challenge 2019 Summer” was conducted throughout the month of August. During the challenge, employees had Fridays off with pay for the entire month and meetings were limited to 30 minutes, according to the results on the company’s website.

After the challenge 92.1% of employees said they liked the 4-day work week, according to the results.

The company plans to test the 4-day work week theory again in the winter.