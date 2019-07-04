Michigan Rep. Amash says he’s quitting Republican Party

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, joined at right Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, by votes with Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee to subpoena presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway for not appearing before the panel after allegations that she repeatedly violated the Hatch Act, a federal law that limits political activity by government workers, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Back in May, Rep. Amash, a co-founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, became the first Republican member of Congress to suggest that President Donald Trump should be impeached, putting him at odds with the GOP. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan says he is leaving the Republican Party because he has become disenchanted with partisan politics.

Amash, the lone Republican member of Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, says he has become discouraged by party politics and “frightened by what I see from it.”

Writing in the Washington Post on July 4, Amash says: “I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party.”

He called on Americans to join him in rejecting the major parties.

Amash was the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump, drawing the ire of many fellow Republicans and Trump.

He represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district in the western part of the state.