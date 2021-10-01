Michigan man dies with $45,000 winning lottery ticket in pocket

CASEVILLE, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — A Michigan man died with a winning $45,000 lottery ticket in his wallet, according to authorities.
Police in Caseville Michigan said Greg Jarvis’ body was found on a Saginaw Bay beach last week.
The 57-year-old was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he won $45,000 playing Club Keno; however, Jarvis couldn’t immediately collect the jackpot because he didn’t have a Social Security card. The card is necessary for certain winnings.
Jarvis was still waiting for a new card when he died.
Police said they believe Jarvis hit his head while tying his boat, fell into the water and drowned.
