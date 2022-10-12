ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The general election is less than a month away and while much of the focus is on the national midterm races, local politicians are trying to get a seat in the state legislature.

Democrat Michelle Ostrelich is trying to beat longtime legislator Jim Tedisco in the newly re-drawn 44th senate district. The Schenectady County legislator says abortion is top of mind for many people in the district.

“That’s the number one question I am getting at the door, my position on choice,” said Ostrelich. She adds, “people are very very concerned now that the supreme court overturned roe v. wade and push this issue down to the states.”

Ostrelich wants the state to make sure abortion remains safe, accessible and legal. The democrat also says the economy and public safety are two of her top issues.

News10 ABC sat down with Ostrelich and spoke with her about the issues facing the 44th senate district.