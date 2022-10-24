ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with local candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Democrat Michelle Hinchey is trying to win a seat in the 41st state senate district. She is currently the elected senator in the 43rd district. But because of redistricting, Hinchey was forced to run in the 41st district, a seat currently held by republican Sue Serino.

In the past two years in office, Hinchey said 53 of her bills have passed the state legislature. She also highlighted her work in the agricultural budget to help farmers affected by the new overtime rule for farm workers.

Critics claim it will cause many farms to shut down. But Hinchey said in the budget, there’s a tax credit that covers 118% of all additional costs as the overtime threshold goes from 60 hours to 40 hours.

“Our farmers will not see any addition economic hardship because the state is covering that cost, because we know it’s so important to keep our farms in business,” said Hinchey.

Hinchey sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the 41st senate district.