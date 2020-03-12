Michael Bublé postpones tour dates including stop in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Singer Michael Bublé has postponed a list of tour dates including a stop in Albany that was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22.

Bublé was expected to continue a new run of dates on his current tour beginning March 17th through April 5th.

Tour dates beginning May 2nd in Anaheim, California will continue as scheduled.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances,” Bublé said in a statement.

According to the tour’s national promoter tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates which have not been announced yet.

The tour dates that will be rescheduled include: