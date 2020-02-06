Michael Mann associate pleads guilty to conspiring to defraud financing companies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Luke Steiner plead guilty on Wednesday to conspiring with Michael Mann, who headed MyPayrollHR, to defraud financing companies out of millions of dollars, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

According to court documents, while Steiner worked at Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group Inc., he admitted that between 2013 and September 2019 he conspired with Mann and others to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in loans for Mann’s companies.

He also said that he worked for Mann and would give financing companies fake invoices that said Optum owed Mann’s companies money. Steiner admitted that the conspiracy caused a total of $12,968,505.22 to two financing companies based in New York and Colorado.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release when he is sentenced. He has already agreed to pay $12,968,505.22 in restitution.

Mann is the former CEO of MyPayrollHR which was based in Clifton Park. He is accused of committing a $70 million bank fraud and is facing several federal charges.

