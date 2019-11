ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer Michael Bublé will be in the Capitol Region performing at the Times Union Center on Sunday, March 22 at 8:00 p.m. for his tour “An Evening with Michael Bublé.”

According to the Times Union Center, tickets will go on sale Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

You can click here to purchase tickets online or in person at the arena box office.