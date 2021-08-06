Michael Buble August concert at the Times Union Center postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Michael Buble is postponing some upcoming concert dates including his August 25 concert at the Times Union Center. Beaver Productions said the changes are due to Buble’s concern of rising COVID cases throughout the country.
“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show,” Buble said.
His concert at the Times Union Center will be rescheduled to October 19. Tickets from the August 25 show will be honored for the October show.
Other rescheduled show dates
- October 15 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- October 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
- October 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- October 19 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
- October 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- October 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- October 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- October 27 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 28 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
For more information visit the Times Union Center’s website or call the box office at (518) 487-2000.
