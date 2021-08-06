Michael Buble August concert at the Times Union Center postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Michael Buble is postponing some upcoming concert dates including his August 25 concert at the Times Union Center. Beaver Productions said the changes are due to Buble’s concern of rising COVID cases throughout the country.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show,” Buble said.

His concert at the Times Union Center will be rescheduled to October 19. Tickets from the August 25 show will be honored for the October show.

Other rescheduled show dates

October 15 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

October 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 19 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

October 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

October 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

October 27 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 28 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

For more information visit the Times Union Center’s website or call the box office at (518) 487-2000.