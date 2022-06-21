ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first of two primaries will be held on Tuesday June 28. The primary is for state offices and the State Assembly.

One of the Assembly races is the 111th district. Michael Arbige is trying to win the Republican nomination and advance to the November general election.

Arbige is a newcomer to politics. He describes himself as a Christian, husband, father and pastor in that order. Arbige has been pastor of the Lord of the Harvest Church in Amsterdam for more than twelve years.

He decided to run for office following an incident over wearing masks at a local library and hearing an exchange between characters in the movie Lord of the Rings. One character asks another character, which side of the fight are you on? The character responds, I ‘m really not on anybody’s side because no one is really on my side.

“That just hit me so hard,” said Arbige. “The fact that so few people in positions of power and authority or even with a platform to say things are fighting for average everyday people.”

Arbige sat down with News10 ABC’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 111th Assembly district.